scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Polls for 92 nagarparishads, 4 nagar panchayats postponed

The districts which will go for nagarparishads polls include Jalgaon, Solapur, Jalna, Pune, Beed, Osmanabad, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur, Buldhana, Nashik, Dhule, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 15, 2022 12:25:18 am
nagarparishads elections, nagarparishads polls, Jalgaon, Solapur, Jalna, Pune, Beed, Osmanabad, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur, Buldhana, Nashik, Dhule, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar, Eknath Shinde, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsEarlier, the polls were scheduled for August 18.

The local bodies elections for 92 nagarparishads and four nagarpanchayats across 17 districts have been postponed, according to a decision announced by the state election commission (SEC) on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the poll panel said, “The elections for 92 nagarparishads and four nagarpanchayats have been postponed.”
On Tuesday, the state government had submitted its report on emperical data required for OBC quota in local bodies polls. The Supreme Court’s next hearing in the regard is on July 19.

Following all these developments, the elections have been deferred.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Earlier, the polls were scheduled for August 18.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & whyPremium
Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & why
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...Premium
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...Premium
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation

The districts which will go for nagarparishads polls include Jalgaon, Solapur, Jalna, Pune, Beed, Osmanabad, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur, Buldhana, Nashik, Dhule, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar.

The four nagarpanchayats polls will take place in districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur.

More from Mumbai

Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also requested the SEC to postpone the polls following floods in some parts of state.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement