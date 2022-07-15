Polls for 92 nagarparishads, 4 nagar panchayats postponed

The local bodies elections for 92 nagarparishads and four nagarpanchayats across 17 districts have been postponed, according to a decision announced by the state election commission (SEC) on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the poll panel said, “The elections for 92 nagarparishads and four nagarpanchayats have been postponed.”

On Tuesday, the state government had submitted its report on emperical data required for OBC quota in local bodies polls. The Supreme Court’s next hearing in the regard is on July 19.

Following all these developments, the elections have been deferred.

Earlier, the polls were scheduled for August 18.

The districts which will go for nagarparishads polls include Jalgaon, Solapur, Jalna, Pune, Beed, Osmanabad, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur, Buldhana, Nashik, Dhule, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar.

The four nagarpanchayats polls will take place in districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur.

Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also requested the SEC to postpone the polls following floods in some parts of state.