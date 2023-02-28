Polls delayed: BMC’s Rs 900 crore development fund for MPs, MLAs & former corporators

In the absence of elected representatives in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic administration has made a provision of Rs 900 crore to be utilised by MPs, MLAs and former corporators of Mumbai for various development projects.

After the elected representatives raise a demand for funds, it will be allotted only after approval from guardian ministers responsible for the applicant’s constituency.

When contacted, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, guardian minister of Mumbai (suburbs), said he would approve such demands for funds. “If any representative comes to me to approve funds, I will recommend it. The municipal commissioner can also approve the request for funds based on work requirement. It is not compulsory for the guardian minister alone to approve such funds,” Lodha told The Indian Express.

Every year, after provision for the annual civic budget is made, funds are allotted to municipal corporators for carrying out development works in their respective wards. Civic officials said this year a fund of Rs 3.6 crore each has been allotted for the corporators of the 227 electoral wards.

“For each corporator, a provision of Rs 3.60 crore has been made this year for carrying out development works at the ward level. However, this money will only be sanctioned to them after the corporators’ body is formed in the BMC after elections. Till the new body of corporators is formed, we have kept a corpus of Rs 900 crore separately that could be used for various civic and development works in Mumbai,” said an official.

Meanwhile on Monday, a delegation of former corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) met municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, urging him to withdraw the clause of taking the guardian minister’s permission for funds and termed it politically moved. The delegation was led by former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and former Leader of House in BMC, Vishakha Raut.

“The move of making guardian minister’s approval compulsory for disbursing funds to the corporators is uncalled for. The BMC is an autonomous body and there is no clause in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act that makes it compulsory for the elected corporators to take permission from any minister. This clearly shows how ministers from the ruling party are using the administration for their advantage,” said Mahadeshwar.

Raut, meanwhile, has written to the administrator stating that there is a possibility that the ministers could be biased while giving permission or rejecting an approval. “In BMC, the authority of fund allotment lies with either the standing committee or with the municipal commissioner, but if we make the guardian minister an authority for approving the funds, then it could be possible for him to be biased and bring the matter of issuing development funds solely under the control of the ruling party. This is unfortunate and uncalled for and the said clause needs to be amended,” Raut said in his letter.