Poll pact wise decision in wake of action against Pakistan: Shiv Sena leaders

SEVERAL SHIV Sena leaders said Tuesday that the party has taken a wise decision to enter into an alliance with the BJP, especially in the wake of the political will displayed by the Centre to conduct air strikes on a JeM terror camp in Pakistan.

A Sena Cabinet minister said, “Today, we have heaved a sigh of relief. Thank God we went for a pre-poll alliance with BJP. The Air Force attack on the terror base in Pakistan is set to redefine politics in the country. Now, we can also derive equal share in electoral dividents along with the ruling BJP.”

“Notwithstanding the sharp differences within the alliances, we reckon that the poll pact was necessary when it comes to tackling the Moditva mood in country… The national fervour would have given BJP a political edge had we fought separately in the Lok Sabha polls,” a Sena MLA from Thane said.

Many of the 63 MLAs in state Assembly thanked their party president Uddhav Thackeray for going ahead with the alliance.