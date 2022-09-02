scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Politics during festivals is childish behaviour, says Aditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray refers to incident where a woman was assaulted by MNS workers, says strict action should be taken

Aaditya Thackeray, fraud, Dadar police, Indian Express, IT Act,Aditya Thackeray visited several Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai and hit out at the politics being played out in the state. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray on Friday visited several Ganesh pandals in Mumbai on Friday and hit out at the politics being played out by the BJP and the Eknath Shinde camp in the state, saying that indulging in politics during festivals is “childish behavior”.

Thackeray also reacted to the assault on a 57-year-old woman at Mumbai’s Nagpada by three Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers and said the incident was outrageous and demanded strict action against the party workers.

“I have seen the video of the incident and it was a really dirty and ugly act…it is outrageous…It is not at all right to behave like this. Be it officer bearer or party worker of any political party. Strict action should be taken and that action should be visible to the people. Raising hands on someone, that too on a woman, is unacceptable,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray visited several Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai and hit out at the politics being played out in the state. “Whoever is doing politics right now, (it) is childish behaviour. People can see who is doing what politics. People are tired of politics. Currently, politics is going on everywhere. No one likes politics going on everywhere and every time. I think it’s time that people should be allowed to celebrate the festive season with joy.  It’s after two years that people are able to celebrate it. So, we should just take blessings of Ganpati Bappa as everything is happening because of Ganpati Bappa’s blessings,” Thackeray said.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 02:53:55 pm
