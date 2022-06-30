‘Prima facie politically induced’: Bombay HC asks petitioners seeking return of Eknath Shinde, other rebels to deposit Rs 1 lakh

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the petitioners in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the immediate return of Eknath Shinde and other rebel Maharashtra ministers to deposit Rs 1 lakh to prove bonafide and as a precondition for hearing their plea.

“Prima facie we find PIL is politically induced and made without requisite research before invoking PIL jurisdiction,” a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik noted.

The bench was hearing the PIL, filed on June 27 by seven people through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane, which claimed that the citizens’ fundamental rights were ignored since ministers neglected their duties.

It said “willful absence” by said ministers was conduct that affected the rights of citizens, especially related to farmers and urban issues during the rainy season.

“Peculiar situation and circumstances to bring down “political arrangement” of governance which has pushed the common citizens and voters under worrying situation as to who will take care of their public rights and same is grave threat to democracy,” the plea filed by citizens from various parts of the state including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Buldhana had claimed.

The PIL had also sought “appropriate action” against Shinde and other rebel ministers supporting him for the “omission of duties and moral wrongs committed leading to disrespect towards public rights and good governance”.