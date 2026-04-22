Fadnavis: Kharge should withdraw remark against PM Modi, apologise in public

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday demanded Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s public apology over his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge should withdraw his statement against the PM and apologise in public.”
Alleging that Congress and its leaders are increasingly adopting such tactics of making derogatory remarks against the PM, Fadnavis said, “Somewhere it reflects their disappointment and frustration. As they are repeatedly facing defeats in elections. In the past, a Congress leader had used the term ‘Maut Ka Saudagar’… Now, they surpassed all limits.”
The CM’s response came a day after Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, allegedly used the term “terrorist” to describe PM’s actions. Condemning his remark, Fadnavis said, “With the series of defeats, Kharge may be going through frustration. It may have impacted him mentally… Congress and its leaders are losing public trust.”
Hailling the PM, Fadnavis said, “He is a deshbhakt and creator of modern India.” He added that the people will teach the Congress a lesson in the elections.
Earlier, Kharge had clarified that his remark saying, “I have not attacked the PM. I said that tax terrorism is happening — ED is conducting raids, Income Tax Dept is conducting raids, and CBI is conducting raids. This terrorism is being facilitated by the PM. I did not call him a terrorist… What I said was, ‘he is trying to silence people through raids and attempting to defeat them in elections’. This is what I said in Chennai.”
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