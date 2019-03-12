Maharashtra: Political party worker arrested, 10 booked for attacking MSEDCL staff

The Thane rural police on Sunday arrested a political party worker and booked 10 others for allegedly attacking a four-member team of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), including an engineer.

The incident happened Saturday, when the MSEDCL team, including Badlapur branch engineer Prashant Raut, reached Vagani area on Karjat-Badlapur Highway as part of a drive to collect overdue bills.

When the team tried to disconnect power supply to houses where bills had not been cleared despite several reminders, they were allegedly accosted by local residents, led by a political party workers Vakil Khan and Radheshyam Gupta, police said.

In his complaint, Raut said the group alerted the police when the mob blocked their path and roughed up the team members. He said the local Kulgaon police, which sent a team to the spot, had rescued the men from the mob.

“Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR. We have arrested Khan, who was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till Wednesday,” assistant police inspector Sandeep Nigde said.