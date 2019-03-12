Toggle Menu
Maharashtra: Political party worker arrested, 10 booked for attacking MSEDCL staffhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/political-party-worker-arrested-10-booked-for-attacking-msedcl-staff-5621556/

Maharashtra: Political party worker arrested, 10 booked for attacking MSEDCL staff

The incident happened Saturday, when the MSEDCL team, including Badlapur branch engineer Prashant Raut, reached Vagani area on Karjat-Badlapur Highway as part of a drive to collect overdue bills.

political part worker, party worker arrested, msedcl staff, msedcl staff attacked, indian express
“Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR,” assistant police inspector Sandeep Nigde said. (Representational)

The Thane rural police on Sunday arrested a political party worker and booked 10 others for allegedly attacking a four-member team of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), including an engineer.

The incident happened Saturday, when the MSEDCL team, including Badlapur branch engineer Prashant Raut, reached Vagani area on Karjat-Badlapur Highway as part of a drive to collect overdue bills.

When the team tried to disconnect power supply to houses where bills had not been cleared despite several reminders, they were allegedly accosted by local residents, led by a political party workers Vakil Khan and Radheshyam Gupta, police said.

In his complaint, Raut said the group alerted the police when the mob blocked their path and roughed up the team members. He said the local Kulgaon police, which sent a team to the spot, had rescued the men from the mob.

Advertising

“Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR. We have arrested Khan, who was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till Wednesday,” assistant police inspector Sandeep Nigde said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 To follow model code, Pune mayor forgets traffic rule: Rides scooter without helmet
2 Delhi: MBBS student killed after car hits pole, overturns
3 In city’s first Jain Diksha ceremony, 44 community members seek monkhood