Maratha quota stir: CM Fadnavis calls for peaceful resolution, says will convene special assembly session to discuss issue

Amid the ongoing Maratha reservation row, Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday held an all-party meeting and called for peaceful resolution of the matter. In the meeting attended by leaders of various parties, the chief minister announced that a special assembly session will be convened to discuss the raging issue.

“Appealed that the situation should be peaceful and no one should take the extreme step. Requested Backward commission to submit its report and then we will convene a special assembly session. I have instructed the DGP that cases registered against people, participating in protests, should be taken back. Only the serious cases like attacking police personnel, indulging in arson will not be taken back,” said Fadnavis after the meeting.

The Fadnavis-led state government has come under severe flak over its handling of the agitation by the influential Maratha community that is demanding 16 per cent reservation in government jobs and education.

Meanwhile, the government also said that 16 per cent quota, a key demand, will be reserved for Marathas in the ongoing recruitment drive, which accounts for 72000 jobs. The government also gave strict warning to those educational institutions who do not give 50 per cent fee concession to economically backward Marathas. He said their license will be cancelled.

The meeting was called on a day when BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai for a day-long visit. However, it is not clear whether Shah will hold talks with senior leaders over the Maratha issue. Meanwhile, BJP ally in Centre, Shiv Sena stoked a new controversy saying that state cabinet minister Pankaja Munde should be made the CM for at least an hour to clear the Maratha reservation file.

Munde, who is the Rural Development Minister, in a veiled swipe at Fadnavis over the Maratha reservation issue, had recently said that she would not have delayed the decision if she was in-charge. “Had the file of Maratha reservation been on my table, I would not have delayed it even for a moment. This issue is being delayed as it is pending in the high court,” Munde had said while speaking to Maratha protesters at Parli in Beed district.

During the all-party meeting, it was also decided to expedite the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission report. While the government says the Backward Class Commission was already considering the proposal to accord OBC status to Marathas, and its work was going on, the community claims that the government need not wait for the commission to finalise its report.

Maruti Bhapkar, one of the Maratha leaders, had previously said that the Backward Commission was currently going around the state to find out the social and economic status of Marathas. “However, the commission is going very slow in its job which has sparked apprehension that our demand will remain pending again,” he said.

