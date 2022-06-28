Amid political crisis, Devendra Fadnavis meets J P Nadda in Delhi; BJP MLAs asked to reach Mumbai in 24 hours

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday reached Delhi to hold discussions with the central leadership, including BJP president J P Nadda, on the political developments in the western state. Meanwhile, all BJP MLAs were asked to reach Mumbai in the next 24 hours and also asked not to leave the state.

With rebel MLA Eknath Shinde’s faction getting support from 50 plus MLAs, the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s existence is under question. Of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 40 have joined hands with the rebel camp. The others in the camp are Independents.

Highly placed sources in the BJP said, “With Shiv Sena losing two third of its members, the MVA has become a minority. In such a situation, we have asked all the 106 BJP MLAs to be on alert. They have been asked not to leave Maharashtra. If required, they should be able to reach Mumbai any time.” The next 48 hours are going to be crucial for the BJP. It will also see Eknath Shinde returning to Mumbai along with the rebels.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made an ardent emotional appeal to the rebels to set aside their differences and return to Shiv Sena.

In a statement issued by Thackeray he said, “You are still in the Sena. The family members of some of you have also contacted me and conveyed their feelings to me. I respect your feelings as the head of Shiv Sena’s family. As the head of Shiv Sena, I am still worried about you. Come here for a dialogue. Remove the confusion and let us work together.”