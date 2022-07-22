scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Police’s duty to register FIR if cognizable offence brought to its notice, says Bombay High Court

The HC said this while hearing a petition challenging a circular issued by former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on June 6 that said that approval of the DCP was needed before registering FIRs under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and in cases of molestation.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 22, 2022 12:39:53 am
Bombay High Court, POCSO Act, POCSO cases, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Mumbai Police, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe June 6 order was withdrawn and a revised circular was issued on June 17, which directed police officers to immediately register FIRs in cases of molestation or crimes under POCSO in case they do not suspect any foul play.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that it was the duty of the police to register an FIR when a cognizable offence is brought to its notice and an appropriate report can be filed later if no evidence is found in the case.

The HC said this while hearing a petition challenging a circular issued by former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on June 6 that said that approval of the DCP was needed before registering FIRs under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and in cases of molestation.

The June 6 order was withdrawn and a revised circular was issued on June 17, which directed police officers to immediately register FIRs in cases of molestation or crimes under POCSO in case they do not suspect any foul play. The HC was informed that the revised circular was also withdrawn on July 12 by new police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh was hearing a plea filed by the mother of a victim, who alleged that she had approached a police station in Mumbai last September after she and her minor daughter were sexually assaulted by a constable and another person.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

However, she claimed the police declined to register an FIR and instead recommended that a preliminary probe be conducted to check veracity of the allegations. The petitioner then moved a special POCSO Act court, which is yet to hear the plea.

On Thursday, the petitioner’s advocate Arjun Kadam told HC that while the June 6 circular has been withdrawn, the special court judge was deferring the decision citing the circular.

The HC clarified that it would not direct the subordinate court to pass any order, but urged the police officers to do their duty. “Right or wrong, once it is brought to notice that a cognizable offence is committed, it is the duty of the police officer to register an FIR. Thereafter, if there is no evidence then an appropriate report can be filed.”

More from Mumbai

The High Court then directed the special judge to decide the plea before it in an expeditious manner.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement