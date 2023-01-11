Youth arrested, two minors booked for ‘ramming policeman’ at Worli nakabandi

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and two other minors booked for allegedly ramming into an on-duty police constable during a nakabandi at Worli on Sunday. Police said that as the youth were riding triple seat, and weren’t wearing helmets, the constable tried to stop them. The rider, who is a minor, allegedly rammed him, causing grievous injuries.

According to police officials, the constable, Sagar Makwana, had to take five stitches above his right eye and is also suffering from body ache.

The police said on Sunday afternoon, Makwana, along with other constables, was manning the nakabandi at Hill road in Worli when he saw that three persons were seated in an Activa and they were riding without helmets. In his statement, Makwana said, “As it was my duty to stop them, I started signaling them with my hand… But when they saw me, they colluded with each other and with the common intention to harm me, the two persons who were riding pillion started instructing the rider to drive over me.”

The three then allegedly rammed onto him but the constable still managed to stop the three persons from escaping. “When the other policemen saw that he was bleeding profusely, they took custody of the three persons and rushed Makwana to the hospital,” said an officer.

During the course of inquiry, the police came to know that a minor. who is 17, was riding the two-wheeler. He was riding without a driving licence.

Police registered a case under sections 332 (punishes committing voluntary harm or hurt to a public servant in order to deter him from doing his duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code while relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act were also imposed.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Koli said, “A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the incident while two other minors, who are 17, have been booked. They were served notices and were allowed to go.” Koli added that the ailing constable is out of danger and recovering from the incident.