Policeman accused of accessing bank details pf another cop denied anticipatory bail

A SESSIONS court rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 50-year-old policeman booked for allegedly accessing bank details of another cop by visiting the bank in uniform and claiming it was for an official investigation.

An FIR was filed at Azad Maidan police station on charges, including cheating, against the cop. The accused, while seeking pre-arrest bail, claimed that his going to a bank in uniform and seeking a bank statement was not an offence. It was submitted that there was no misuse of the statement and the charges of cheating are not made in the case. The prosecution opposed the plea stating that there was misuse of his position as a police personnel.

It was submitted before the court that there is an old dispute between the accused and the informant. It was submitted that the accused cop had lodged a complaint against the informant in 2018, following which an inquiry was initiated. This complaint also had details of the informant’s bank statement.

The informant then approached the bank to find out how the statement was given to a third party without him being informed. The bank staff told the informant that the accused sought the statement claiming that it was for a critical departmental inquiry and, on being asked to submit a formal letter, said he would do so at a later stage.

“The applicant (accused) requested the bank manager to provide bank statements of the account of the informant for protecting the interests of the public but he used it for personal purposes,” the court said, observing that there were allegations sufficient to attract charges of cheating.