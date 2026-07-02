Police write to MEA, NIA after Beed resident held captive in Myanmar

The Beed cyber police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on June 26 against unidentified agents and individuals based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife and launched an investigation. (Photo generated using AI)

The Beed police investigating the case of a 24-year-old local graphic designer, allegedly being held captive in Myanmar for over a month and forced into committing cyber crimes, have written to the Ministry Of External Affairs, National Investigation Agency (NIA) among others to intervene in the matter.

The 24-year-old who speaks to his family everyday over the phone from Myanmar has told his wife that nearly 700 Indians are kept there which includes 20-25 people from Maharashtra.

Beed SP Navneet Kanvat said, “We have registered an FIR in the matter and have alerted central agencies about the issue of the Beed native along with others stuck there. The Beed native had gone to Myanmar on a tourist visa and was working there.”