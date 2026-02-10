Police vehicle travelling on wrong side hits bike, 13-year-old girl dies on Mumbai’s BPT Road

A 13-year-old girl riding pillion with her father died after coming under the wheels of a container truck on the Bombay Port Trust road in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning after her father allegedly lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a police vehicle coming from the wrong direction.

The incident occurred around 11.10 am when Abdul Bora, a resident of Dongri, was travelling with his daughter Aayat on an FZ motorcycle from Dongri to Wadala via the BPT Road below the Eastern Freeway. According to the Sewree police, as the motorcycle was crossing the stretch near Bijli Bhavan, a Bolero vehicle driven by a police constable from the State Intelligence Department was allegedly coming northwards from the wrong side.

Senior inspector Rohit Khot of Sewree police station said that Bora suddenly applied brakes after the Bolero came in front of him, causing both father and daughter to fall off the bike. Aayat was flung onto the road some distance away and was run over by a container truck coming from behind.

“The injured father rushed towards the girl and with the help of locals and police, rushed her to the KEM hospital,” the officer said.

However, the girl was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Bora sustained injuries and was given first aid at the hospital.

“The father was inconsolable and it was only after regaining his composure that he gave us his statement. He mentioned that he lost balance due to the Bolero vehicle driven by a police officer,” the officer said.

Police said Bora works part-time as a teacher and also runs a small business installing grills in houses.

The container truck involved in the accident was detained. The vehicle was transporting imported four wheelers that were shipped to Mumbai port and was headed to another state when the accident occurred.

Based on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage, police identified the Bolero vehicle and traced it to a State Intelligence Department constable.

“We found the vehicle was being driven by constable Mukunde from SID who was taking an officer to a meeting and was running late. Hence, he took the wrong way to circumvent the container traffic on the BPT road and resulted in the incident. He has been named as an accused in the case,” the officer said.

An FIR has been registered against both the container truck driver and the police constable. Police said the constable is currently absconding.

Soon after the incident, around 30 to 35 people, including family members and neighbours of the deceased, gathered at the police station and later at KEM hospital.

“We had initially told the police that we will not allow a post-mortem to be carried out till the time proper action is taken. However, once the police named the constable driving the car and the container driver as an accused with assurance that proper investigation will take place, we allowed the post-mortem to take place. It is an unfortunate incident,” a neighbour said.