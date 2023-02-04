Police use mild force to quell protest by aspirants during fire brigade recruitment drive in Mumbai

The Mumbai police had to resort to mild lathi charge during the recruitment drive of the fire brigade after a group of female aspirants staged a protest outside fire brigade’s office in Dahisar over disqualification.

According to the fire brigade officials, the women aspirants were called for the recruitment process at 8 am.

Chief Officer Sanjay Manjrekar of Mumbai fire brigade said, “Several aspirants who fit the height criteria and had come on time during the recruitment process were allowed to participate. While those who came late after 10 am on Saturday morning were not allowed.”

However, the chief fire officer said that they shall check the CCTV cameras installed near the spot and those found present, will be allowed to participate in the recruitment process.

#WATCH | Women who reached for the recruitment of Women Fire Brigade clashed with police in Mumbai, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RQxGIv6avd — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

The aspirants who were left outside during the recruitment drive staged a protest and subsequently, there was a quarrel with the police officials stationed there.

As the aspirant started getting violent, the police claim that they had to resort to mild lathi charge to control them.

“We then requested the fire officials to reconsider, they were allowed to participate and subsequently, the process got over for the day,” said deputy commissioner of police Ajay Bansal.