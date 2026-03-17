Police trainee found dead at training centre, girlfriend’s parents booked for abetment

The Vakola police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the woman’s parents.

A 32-year-old police trainee was found dead at the Kalina police training centre in Santacruz (East) on March 15, with investigators suspecting suicide.

The deceased, identified as Bhaiyasab Maruti Vhavle, allegedly left behind a note accusing his girlfriend’s parents of pressuring him to end the relationship and threatening him with serious consequences.

Based on the contents of the note and statements recorded from Vhavle’s family, the Vakola police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the woman’s parents.

Vhavle, a native of Khadgaon in Parbhani district, had recently joined as a police driver and was undergoing training at the Kalina facility. He was found dead in his room at the police quarters, officials said. An alleged suicide note was recovered from his pocket.