Police trainee found dead at training centre, girlfriend’s parents booked for abetment

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A 32-year-old police trainee was found dead at the Kalina police training centre in Santacruz (East) on March 15, with investigators suspecting suicide.
The deceased, identified as Bhaiyasab Maruti Vhavle, allegedly left behind a note accusing his girlfriend’s parents of pressuring him to end the relationship and threatening him with serious consequences.
Based on the contents of the note and statements recorded from Vhavle’s family, the Vakola police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the woman’s parents.
Vhavle, a native of Khadgaon in Parbhani district, had recently joined as a police driver and was undergoing training at the Kalina facility. He was found dead in his room at the police quarters, officials said. An alleged suicide note was recovered from his pocket.
His father, Bhimrao Vhavle, a labourer, was initially informed by authorities that his son had died and was asked to come to Mumbai. However, upon reaching the Vakola police station, the family was told that he had died by suicide.
According to police, the note states that Vhavle had been in a relationship with a woman from a neighbouring district for over a year and a half and that the couple intended to marry. The woman’s parents, however, opposed the relationship.
“The note mentions repeated threats from the woman’s parents, warning him of dire consequences if he continued the relationship. He also claimed that his family members were threatened, causing him severe mental stress,” a police officer said.
The complainant further alleged that Vhavle received threatening calls on the day of the incident.
Police said the note has been sent for handwriting verification and forensic examination. Call data records are being analysed, and statements of all concerned persons are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.
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