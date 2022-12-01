Police tracks man for sexually harassing South Korean national

POLICE ARE on the lookout for a man, who was seen in a video clip, for sexually harassing a south Korean national in Khar (west) on Tuesday night. The video footage of the incident was posted on Twitter tagging the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place at night when the foreign national was shooting a video using a selfie stick. The clip shows the unknown man asking for her age, then catching her hand and forcibly taking her towards his scooter.

On way to his scooter, he is heard making fun of her accent by saying, “Gaadi pe betchi, jalchi, come fast. One time.” When she refuses to sit, the accused puts a hand around her neck and tries to kiss her on cheek. As the woman starts walking away fast while to shoot the video saying, “It’s time to go back home”, the accused and his aide stalk her on the two-wheeler and stop her again asking her to go on a ride with them. They then offer her to drop at the railway station or to her home.