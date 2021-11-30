Police to investigate ‘secret meeting’ between Param Bir, Sachin Waze

Hours after the state-appointed Chandiwal Commission cancelled the bailable warrant issued against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an inquiry was initiated into an alleged “secret meeting” between Singh and dismissed policeman Sachin Waze.

Singh and Waze — an undertrial prisoner who is the main accused in the Antilia security scare case and is being investigated by the NIA — allegedly met in a separate room in the premises where the Chandiwal Commission holds its hearings, without seeking the judge’s permission. The Mumbai Police will conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit its report to the Navi Mumbai Police, who shall take action against the four policemen — including one who allowed the alleged meeting to take place. Earlier in the day, the former Mumbai Police commissioner presented himself before the commission.

The Chandiwal Commission was appointed by the government to probe Singh’s allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. It had issued a bailable warrant against him on September 7 after he failed to appear before it. After Singh resurfaced last week, his lawyers filed an application before the commission seeking cancellation of the bailable warrant, which the commission granted on Monday.

“It is informed that ill health and other ailments precluded him from remaining physically present before this commission. Based on protection extended by Hon’ble Supreme Court by order dated 22nd November 2021, Singh has cause to ensure his presence before the commission,” read the order. The bailable warrant was cancelled and Singh was fined Rs 15,000.

Singh reached the Old Secretariat Building Annex in Fort at 10.30 am. The commission sits on the second floor. The office of the Homeguards is situated on the first floor of the same building. Singh first went to his office and spent about half an hour there. He then appeared before the commission at about 11.05 am.

Meanwhile, Waze had also been brought to the building and marked his presence before the commission, but he was not scheduled to depose on Monday. The meeting between him and Singh is alleged to have taken place in the room next door to where the commission holds its hearings. Their meeting allegedly went on as Waze’s four police escorts stood outside. Following the alleged meeting, at around 12:05 pm, Singh and his lawyers returned to the commission and filed an affidavit in which Singh reiterated that he had nothing more to add or depose before it.

When Deshmukh’s lawyer flagged the “secret meeting” between Singh and Waze, the judge instructed Waze to henceforth sit in the same room as the commission.

The public prosecutor, Shishir Hiray, said, “There was no permission granted by the judge for any meeting with a jail inmate.” Singh’s lawyer did not reply to calls and messages.

Mumbai Zone 1 DCP Hari Balaji said they decided to transfer the inquiry to the Navi Mumbai Police as the four policemen are posted in that jurisdiction.