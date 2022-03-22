Police to court: Darekar falsely claimed to be a labourer to become member of coop society

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar received remuneration of Rs 25,000 from a labour cooperative society by claiming to be a labourer, the Mumbai Police said on Monday, opposing his anticipatory bail plea in a bank fraud case in the court.

Recently, a complaint on allegations including cheating has been filed against Darekar. Last week, a court granted him interim protection from arrest till Monday. The relief was extended till the hearing of his plea.

The police said in their reply that Darekar had wrongly claimed to be a labourer even though he had other means of livelihood. On this basis, he entered the fray to become the director of the Mumbai District Cooperative Bank and received a remuneration of over Rs 4 lakh.

While Darekar filed for anticipatory bail last week, the police through their special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat filed a reply to his bail plea on Monday.

The reply states that Darekar became a member of a labour cooperative society in 1999 by claiming that he was a labourer. It adds that his affidavit filed before the legislative council elections in 2016 showed that he had property worth Rs 2.3 crore and cash worth Rs 91 lakh with a monthly income of Rs 2.5 lakh. The reply states that this shows he is not a labourer.

While Darekar has claimed that there were no rules regarding removal of a person from the membership of a society who becomes financially stable subsequently, the reply states that the definition of a labourer as per rules is one who does physical labour and Darekar did not fall in that definition.

He did not voluntarily inform the society about it nor was he removed. He resigned only after a show cause notice was issued to him, the plea states.

It added that his custodial interrogation is needed to find out how he was appointed a member, and the documents he submitted to the society.

It also claimed that Darekar had said that he was not given documents relevant to his appointment in 1999 by the cooperative society.