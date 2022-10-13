scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Police teams fan out to check veracity of 4,500 affidavits found in court

The FIR was registered at Nirmal Nagar on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) after they recovered the affidavits from a notary wherein important details such as Aadhaar cards of the Shiv Sena supporters were attached.

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch team, investigating the case where nearly 4,500 affidavits were found with three lawyers in a Bandra court, sent teams to Virar, Kolhapur, Nashik, and Ahmednagar on Wednesday to verify if the names mentioned on these affidavits belonged to real people. The affidavits are alleged to have been used by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena before the Election Commission to prove it is the original Shiv Sena.

An officer said, “Based on the addresses on these affidavits, we have sent teams to verify the persons and to check whether they are supporting the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena. Apart from searching in the city, teams have also been sent to Virar, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur.”

As per the FIR, the complainant had gone to a Bandra court where he found two persons with a massive bundle of affidavits to which they were affixing the notary seal and stamp. Based on the complaint, the police seized the affidavits and registered the offence against unidentified persons as a person getting an affidavit prepared needs to be physically present before the notary.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 05:53:59 am
