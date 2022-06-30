Maharashtra crisis: Police serve preventive notices to Shiv Sena workers

THE SHIV Sena on Wednesday alleged that its workers are being detained by the Mumbai Police and notices being served to them on the Centre’s orders.

Party MP Sanjay Raut said that BJP leaders in Maharashtra are preparing themselves for swearing-in of a new government.

“But remember the people of Maharashtra, Marathi Manus and Hindus will not forgive the Opposition party for the sin they have committed by breaking Sena and providing security to those who betrayed Sena.”

“Thousands of troops have been deployed in Mumbai to secure those (rebels) and defeat us. Such action was taken by then CM Moraraji Desai as well during the united Maharashtra movement. Now, following the orders of the Union government, notices are being sent to Sena workers…,” he added.

To ensure that there is no untoward incident Thursday, when rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are set to arrive in Mumbai, police have served preventive notices to several Sena leaders, a police officer said.