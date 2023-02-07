Police seek DNA samples from ‘murdered’ MBBS student’s parents

THE MUMBAI Police on Sunday wrote to the parents of MBBS student Sadichcha Sane (22), seeking their blood samples to compare with blood stains found on the float tube found from Mittu Singh’s house, who was arrested in connection with the murder.

Police said that chances of retrieving Sane’s body were dim, as it was disposed of in Arabian Sea off Bandra bandstand as per their probe. Therefore, matching blood samples will make it easier for the police to prove the case against Singh.

Alternatively, the absence of a DNA match and Sane’s body will make it difficult for police to prove that Singh killed Sane in November 2021 and threw her body into the sea, said an officer.

Sadichcha’s father Manish Sane told The Indian Express, “We received a letter from police on Sunday seeking our blood samples.”

Manish, however, has reservations about the blood found on the tube after more than a year since the alleged crime.

“The tube was kept on the roof of Singh’s Bandra tenement. I am surprised the blood has not washed off. However, for the DNA I am willing to provide a sample of my hair but not blood,” he said.

Police sources said that when they found dried splotches of blood on the tube, they “were doubtful whether DNA could be extracted from the stains. But the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) did a commendable job and managed to do it,” a source said.

“If parents’ samples match, it will establish that the blood was Sadichcha’s. It will make our case against Singh very strong, even if we don’t find her body,” the source added.

The Mumbai crime branch had, based on circumstantial evidence, arrested Singh on January 13, and made a second arrest in the case a day later. Police have said that during investigation, they found that Sane had died after Singh got into a scuffle with her late night at Bandra bandstand.

She fell on the rocks and died of injuries she sustained on her head, according to the police.

As per police, Singh, using the tube and life jacket, discarded her body into the sea and fled the spot.

A missing person report was registered last year and the matter was transferred from the Bandra police to the Mumbai crime branch.