Police seek death penalty for 33-year-old who ‘raped, murdered 8-year-old girl’

THE MUMBAI Police Thursday sought the death penalty for a 33-year-old man booked for the rape and murder of a minor girl, eight months after he was released from prison after serving a sentence for the sexual assault of another minor in the same area.

Special public prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade submitted before the court that the repeat offence by the convict, Vadivel alias Gundappa Devendra, showed there was no scope of reformation. Devendra was found guilty by the court earlier this week on charges including rape, murder and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Bagade also submitted that Devendra was convicted and sentenced to seven years in jail for his earlier offence committed in 2013 but was granted premature release after five years under a scheme, after which this offence was committed.

Lawyer Sunanda Nandewar, representing Devendra, said there was no direct evidence in the case against him. She also submitted that since the case was based on circumstantial evidence, death penalty cannot be awarded.

In April 2019, the nine-year-old victim’s body was found in a septic tank, hours after she went missing from near her residence. The police claimed that CCTV footage and other evidence had pointed towards Devendra’s role.

Special Judge H C Shende will pronounce the sentence on Friday.