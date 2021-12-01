Police report to Navi Mumbai Police advises action against 4 cops who escorted Waze

A day after an inquiry was initiated into an alleged “secret meeting” between former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed policeman Sachin Waze, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday sent a default report to the Navi Mumbai police commissioner advising them to take disciplinary action against four policemen who escorted Waze from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai to Old Secretariat Building Annex in Fort, where the proceedings of the Chandiwal Commission are under way.

Hours after their meeting on Monday, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had instructed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to inquire into the incident, and an assistant commissioner of police (Colaba division) was assigned to conduct the inquiry.

Confirming the development, a senior IPS officer said, “We conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident, after which the report was handed over to the concerned police commissionerate. Now they will take a call on the punishment as the four policemen including a police sub-inspector are posted in that jurisdiction.”

The meeting between Waze and Singh is alleged to have taken place in the room next to where the commission holds its hearings. Their alleged meeting went on for some time while Waze’s four escorting policemen stood outside the room.

During the course of the inquiry, officials from the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of police sub-inspector Shivaji Patil, who was leading the escorting team from Taloja jail, while they visited the premises of the commission to ascertain facts. Subsequently a report was made and submitted to the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate early Tuesday.

In the default report, the Mumbai Police advised the Navi Mumbai police commissioner to take disciplinary action against the four policemen as they allowed an undertrial accused to talk to Singh.

An officer who was overlooking the inquiry said, “These escorting policemen were given the job of taking Waze to the commission. As per the mandate they should not allow an undertrial accused to talk to anyone. Likewise they should have ensured that Waze does not talk to anyone without taking prior permission from the judge, but instead he met Singh in a room and spoke to him in front of them.”

Calling it a major lapse on their part, another officer said, “They could have easily intervened and instructed Waze to not talk to Singh. And if they want to hold a conversation, he should have requested Waze to take permission from the court. Because both of them are booked in multiple extortion cases and they could have spoken about anything that could hamper the investigation of those cases.”

Mumbai Police claim that they suggested Navi Mumbai Police conduct an independent inquiry before taking any action against them.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said, “We have received a report from the Mumbai Police and a deputy commissioner of police is conducting an inquiry against them. On the basis of its findings, we will take action against them.”