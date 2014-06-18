Police recruitment drive: Fifth candidate dies

Another candidate who had appeared for the police recruitment test died on Tuesday evening, four days after he was admitted to a hospital.

Gahininath Adinath Latpate (25), hailing from Beed, is the fifth candidate to have died during the recent police recruitment drive.

According to sources, Latpate appeared for the five-km run at Vikhroli recruiting camp around 7.45 am Friday. He fainted during the run after which he was taken to a hospital in Ghatkopar and was later shifted to Plantinum hospital in Mulund, where he died around 10.40 pm on Tuesday.

A statement released by the hospital said the patient suffered from heat stroke and dehydration and probable cause of death was cardio-respiratory arrest due to multi-organ failure.

According to sources, Latpate was DEd but had failed to find a job.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App