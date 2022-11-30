Police recruitment drive: Aspirants face website glitches while applying, deadline extended by 15 days

A day after aspirants for police department jobs complained about glitches in the website while submitting online applications, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the deadline for submitting online applications has been extended by 15 days.

Earlier, the last day for submitting online applications was Wednesday.

The deputy chief minister’s office tweeted on Tuesday, “The deadline for submission of application for police recruitment in the state has been extended till December 15, 2022. So far, 11.8 lakh applications have been received. The decision to extend the deadline was taken as aspirants were facing difficulties in submitting applications, and to allow time to candidates from earthquake-affected areas.”

Meanwhile, sources in Maharashtra Police confirmed that the number of online applications has exceeded 12 lakh by the end of Tuesday, and authorities expect the number to rise significantly in the coming days.

On Sunday, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde had tweeted about how candidates are facing problems in uploading the applications as the website was hanging continuously and the server was often down.

“Confusion about non-creamy layer certificates and some documents has already wasted a lot of time of candidates. So, candidates should be given at least 15 days’ extension to apply,” Munde stated in his tweet.

Maharashtra Police, however, clarified on its website that the non-creamy layer certificate, issued by the competent authority on the basis of their income, should be of the financial year 2021-2022.

Advertisement

Officials also said the server slowed down because the number of applicants on the website was higher compared to the capacity of the server.

However, the issue has been rectified, said a senior police official.

“Applicants are facing problems at the payment gateway, so we have created an option that after filling the form, if the applicant is facing any problem in making the payment, then they will submit the form and pay later. Subsequently, after making the payment, they should then mention the token number on their form, following which their IDs will be issued,” said an official.