Police arrest two from Indo-Pak border in 65 lakh jewellery theft case

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The Charkop police arrested two accused from the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir who were allegedly involved in jewellery theft in Kandivali. The police said they recovered gold bangles worth Rs 65 lakh which were allegedly buried on a mountain in a sensitive area near the Indo-Pak border in Poonch district. One more suspect is absconding, police said.
The arrested accused, Shafir Mohammed Rashid Chaudhary, 27 and Vakar Ahmed Nazhir Hussain, 31, are both residents of Poonch district. One suspect is wanted and the trio were working as security guards in the complainant’s firm.
According to the police, the complainant, Ashok Vaya, 63, lives in Kandivali (West) along with his family and runs a firm ‘Shreeji Manufactures’ where gold ornaments are being manufactured, and it has an office in Charkop industrial estate. He approached the police on May 14 alleging that three persons had stolen gold bangles from his company premises.
Initially, Vaya informed police that 3,176 grams of gold bangles were stolen from his company. But during further check, it was learnt that the actual stolen jewellery weighed around 864.28 grams. Based on his statement, the Charkop police registered a case of theft under relevant sections of BNS.
A police team visited the spot and after information about the suspect it was found that the accused had switched off their mobile phones and fled after committing the theft. Based on the technical evidence the police traced the location of the accused to their native village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Two police teams were formed and dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir. Since the accused were hiding in a highly sensitive area near the Indo-Pak border, the Charkop police conducted the search operation with the assistance of local police in Poonch.
The accused were apprehended and during interrogation they allegedly confessed that they were involved in stealing gold and had been buried on a mountain in the remote village of Khet in Mandi taluka by their family members. With the help of the local police, the Charkop police managed to recover 49 gold bangles weighing 433 grams which were worth around Rs 65 lakh. The arrested accused were produced before the local court in Jammu and Kashmir and following on the transit remand they were brought to Mumbai. Further investigation is going on to trace the wanted accused and recover the remaining stolen valuables.
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