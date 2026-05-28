Police arrest two from Indo-Pak border in 65 lakh jewellery theft case

The police said they recovered gold bangles worth Rs 65 lakh which were allegedly buried on a mountain in a sensitive area near the Indo-Pak border in Poonch district. (Image generated using AI)

The Charkop police arrested two accused from the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir who were allegedly involved in jewellery theft in Kandivali. The police said they recovered gold bangles worth Rs 65 lakh which were allegedly buried on a mountain in a sensitive area near the Indo-Pak border in Poonch district. One more suspect is absconding, police said.

The arrested accused, Shafir Mohammed Rashid Chaudhary, 27 and Vakar Ahmed Nazhir Hussain, 31, are both residents of Poonch district. One suspect is wanted and the trio were working as security guards in the complainant’s firm.

According to the police, the complainant, Ashok Vaya, 63, lives in Kandivali (West) along with his family and runs a firm ‘Shreeji Manufactures’ where gold ornaments are being manufactured, and it has an office in Charkop industrial estate. He approached the police on May 14 alleging that three persons had stolen gold bangles from his company premises.