Maharashtra: Police recover 10 kg IED from a culvert in Gondia

Gondia police have recovered 10 kilogram improvised explosive device (IED) from a culvert in Salekasa tehsil on Saturday.

“We had intelligence input about the IED having been put somewhere in Salekasa, so we had launched a search operation and found 10 kg IED from under a culvert on Ekatola-Murkutdoh Road on Saturday. Our bomb disposal squad managed to defuse it,” Superintendent of Police Vinita Sahu told The Indian Express.

The SP said police “rarely used” the road where the IED was placed.

Gondia is a Naxal-affected district but is rarely in the news unlike neighboring Gadchiroli district. Last year, Gondia had witnessed exchanges of fire between police and Naxal.