Ratnagiri man ‘killed’ lover as he wanted to marry another woman: Police

Days after Malabar Hill police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his 20-year-old girlfriend by pushing her into a creek at Bhayandar, the investigators have learnt that the arrested accused was simultaneously seeing another woman from the same native place, Rajapur in Ratnagiri district. The police said the accused, identified as Abhishek Sarfare, wanted to marry the other woman and, hence, decided to kill the one he was in a relationship with for over six years.
Malabar Hill police have recorded the statement of the 20-year-old woman who was having an affair with Sarfare. The police said Sarfare and the deceased, Ankita Suresh Shivagan, were in a relationship since 2016. For the past couple of months, Shivagan was pressuring him to marry her. She had threatened that if he refused to do so, she would go to his house at their native place and tell everyone about their relationship.
However, Sarfare did not wish to marry her as he was seeing another woman. The other woman was aware that Sarfare was in a relationship with Shivagan.
“The other woman stays in Nalasopara and works somewhere in Borivali, which is close to Sarfare’s workplace,” an investigator said, adding, “The two got along and had been seeing each other for about two years.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Sarfare wanted to marry the other woman and she had told him to bring to an end his relationship with Shivagan. On the other hand, as Shivagan was pressuring him to marry her and had also threatened him, which may have put his relationship with the other woman in jeopardy, he decided to kill her.
Malnutrition & lack of medical facilities: Bombay HC seeks report from Nandurbar collector on deaths of 86 kids
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
37 months later, Malad slum dwellers get keys to new homes
Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe
‘Ensure transparency in redevelopment of dilapidated buildings,’ Bombay HC says
Maharashtra: Soon, Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for 50,000 home guards
MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik
Gang targets Saudi-based professor in Delhi’s Defence Colony, makes off with cash, docs
Mumbai Confidential: Plan cancelled
‘Testing only way to confirm swine flu infection; follow precautions advised for Covid’: Epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto
This wedding card in form of medicine packaging is going viral
Man City fight back for thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle
Organiser booked after two Govindas suffer head injury during Dahi Handi
Over 18-20 lakh duplicate voters in Gujarat: Congress