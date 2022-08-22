scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Ratnagiri man ‘killed’ lover as he wanted to marry another woman: Police

The police said the accused, identified as Abhishek Sarfare, wanted to marry the other woman and, hence, decided to kill the one he was in a relationship with for over six years.

Malabar Hill police have recorded the statement of the 20-year-old woman who was having an affair with Sarfare.The police said Sarfare and the deceased, Ankita Suresh Shivagan, were in a relationship since 2016. (Express)

Days after Malabar Hill police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his 20-year-old girlfriend by pushing her into a creek at Bhayandar, the investigators have learnt that the arrested accused was simultaneously seeing another woman from the same native place, Rajapur in Ratnagiri district. The police said the accused, identified as Abhishek Sarfare, wanted to marry the other woman and, hence, decided to kill the one he was in a relationship with for over six years.

Malabar Hill police have recorded the statement of the 20-year-old woman who was having an affair with Sarfare. The police said Sarfare and the deceased, Ankita Suresh Shivagan, were in a relationship since 2016. For the past couple of months, Shivagan was pressuring him to marry her. She had threatened that if he refused to do so, she would go to his house at their native place and tell everyone about their relationship.

However, Sarfare did not wish to marry her as he was seeing another woman. The other woman was aware that Sarfare was in a relationship with Shivagan.

“The other woman stays in Nalasopara and works somewhere in Borivali, which is close to Sarfare’s workplace,” an investigator said, adding, “The two got along and had been seeing each other for about two years.”

Sarfare wanted to marry the other woman and she had told him to bring to an end his relationship with Shivagan. On the other hand, as Shivagan was pressuring him to marry her and had also threatened him, which may have put his relationship with the other woman in jeopardy, he decided to kill her.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 12:59:36 am
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
