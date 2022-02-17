Police probe two cases of duping men with promise of jobs in Mantralaya

THE MUMBAI police are investigating two cases of cheating and forgery where two men who lost their jobs during the pandemic were duped with the promise of jobs in Mantralaya. The 26-year-old man who registered a case at Pant Nagar police station has claimed that he lost his job during the second wave in March 2021. A neighbour allegedly connected him with one Shubham Patil. An officer said, “Patil informed him that he needs to pay Rs 2 lakh for a job at the Mantralaya and asked him to send Rs 1 lakh…Another Rs 1 lakh and Rs 33,000 were taken later. When he went to the Mantralaya, he learnt that the letter was forged.”The complainant lodged a complaint at Pant Nagar police station when Patil refused to return his money.

In another instance, a man from Palghar has lodged a similar complaint at Marine Drive police station. He allegedly paid Rs 3,500 for the job.