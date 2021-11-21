Police probe alert claiming bomb blasts being planned in Mumbai

The Andheri police are conducting an enquiry into an internet call that a 26-year-old claimed to have received from an international number on Friday that claimed bomb blasts would be carried out in Mumbai.

An officer said that one Hardik Joshi, son of an actor from a popular TV show, was having an argument with a foreign national over a video calling app on Friday when the incident took place.

As per Joshi’s statement, he had an argument with the person over India losing the T20 world cup match against Pakistan.

He claimed that during the argument, the foreign national told him that there will be blasts in the city. Joshi, who as per police was in an inebriated condition, called up the police control room and informed them about the threat.

Accordingly, a team from Andheri police station under whose jurisdiction Joshi resided contacted him and recorded his statement.

The Andheri police have so far made an entry in the police diary and no case was registered.