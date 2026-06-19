Police on high vigil before Shiv Sena Foundation day event on June 19

Mumbai Police have been instructed to remain on high alert amid reports that six Members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction may switch allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during the party’s 60th foundation day celebrations on June 19.

According to an internal police communication issued by Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr. Pravin Mundhe, six of the nine MPs belonging to the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction have travelled to New Delhi. The MPs named in the report are Sanjay Dina Patil (North East Mumbai), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Nagesh Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Deshmukh (Washim-Yavatmal), and Omprakashraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv).

The development comes amid widespread speculation in the media and on social media under the banner of “Operation Tiger,” suggesting that the MPs are preparing to join the Shinde faction. The speculation has intensified following Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi, prompting reactions from leaders and supporters of both factions.

Both factions of Shiv Sena are scheduled to celebrate the party’s 60th anniversary on June 19. Shinde-led Shiv Sena will hold its event at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction will organise a separate gathering at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion.

Police officials have noted that the possibility of the six MPs formally joining the Shinde faction during the Goregaon event cannot be ruled out. Large numbers of office-bearers and party workers from both camps are expected to attend their respective programmes from across Maharashtra.

The police advisory further warns that Shiv Sena (UBT) workers may stage sudden protest demonstrations during the Shinde faction’s anniversary celebrations. Similar protests are also anticipated during the visits and public engagements of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other ministers associated with his faction across Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Authorities have also expressed concerns that celebrations by the Shinde camp in the event of a successful induction of the MPs could lead to confrontations between supporters of the two rival factions. Police have therefore been directed to closely monitor developments, maintain surveillance on key leaders and activists, track their movements and reactions, and take all necessary precautions to prevent any law-and-order situation.

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The advisory emphasises that, given the current political climate, repercussions related to the issue could be witnessed not only at the anniversary venues but also elsewhere in Mumbai. Senior officers have been instructed to maintain vigilance and ensure that public order is preserved throughout the events.