Police say no foul play, but negligence on part of hospital staff

The body of a 27-year-old tuberculosis patient who had tested positive for Covid-19 was found in a toilet in TB Hospital, Sewri, 14 days after he went missing. (File photo)

Almost a month after the decomposed body of Suryabhan Yadav, a 27-year-old tuberculosis patient infected with Covid-19, was recovered from the toilet of BMC-run Sewri tuberculosis (TB) hospital 14 days after he went missing, the police said there is no foul play involved in the death.

The RAK Marg police, which is probing the case, however, accused the hospital staffers of negligence. An officer said they will submit a report on the incident to their superiors this week, a copy of which will be handed over to the BMC commissioner.

Senior Inspector Sunil Sohoni of RAK Marg police station said, “We are trying to ascertain whether there is any foul play. We have learnt that he died under natural circumstances and will submit the probe report in a day or two.”

An officer added that they reached the conclusion after recording the statements of the hospital staffers, Class IV employees and patients who were in and around the Covid-19 ward during those 14 days – Yadav went missing on October 4 and his body was found on October 18.

“We have found negligence on the part of the hospital staffers, as they failed to check the toilet since. We will be mentioning that in our report,” the officer added.

Yadav was referred to the Sewri TB hospital by a medical official in Goregaon (P South ward) on September 30 after he tested positive for Covid-19. After he went missing on October 4, the hospital authorities informed RAK police station. On October 18, when patients complained of foul smell emanating from the toilet, a ward boy realised one of the three locked cubicles was stinking. He climbed into the next cubicle to look over the wall and found a body on the floor.

Following this, the BMC ordered a high-level inquiry by setting up a committee. On the basis of the committee report, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on November 9 approved the removal of the hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Lalitkumar Anande, observing that the doctor was not efficient in discharging his duties as an administrator.

The report had found multiple lapses in duty of several doctors, nurses, ward boys and administrators when Yadav went missing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd