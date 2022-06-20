Police: No foul play, abetment found in suicide of MLA’s wife

NEARLY TWO months after the suicide of Rajani Kudalkar, wife of Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, police have not found any evidence to indicate any foul play. Rajani’s son had earlier written to the police, asking them to investigate the suicide for foul play. But he is no longer coming forward to join the probe, said police. Currently, a report on accidental death has been registered in the matter at the Nehru Nagar police station.

An officer linked to the case said, “While initially Rajani’s son had written to us, asking us to investigate what drove his mother to commit suicide, in the past few weeks… he hasn’t come forward to join the probe.”

Investigation has also revealed that Rajani had a dispute with a relative and she had mentioned it in a post on a family WhatsApp group two weeks before the suicide. “It appears to be a family dispute due to which she was frustrated. However, having a dispute with someone is not reason enough to book someone for suicide. Two weeks prior to the post on the family WhatsApp group, other relatives had counselled her as well,” said the police officer, requesting anonymity.

“In the first few days itself, we ruled out murder or culpable homicide. After her son asked us to probe what drove her to suicide, we went through her mobile records and also spoke to her relatives,” the officer said.

However, there was nothing to indicate that someone pushed Rajani to die by suicide. In the absence of any evidence pointing to foul play, there is little chance of any FIR being registered in the case, added the officer.

He said that in order to charge anyone with abetment to suicide, the investigation has to indicate that the other person had left no option for the deceased but to die by suicide.

On April 17, at around 8.30 pm, the body of Rajani was found hanging at her flat in a housing society in Nehru Nagar area of Kurla (east). Her husband, MLA Mangesh Kudulkar, represents the same locality where she resided.