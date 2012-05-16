Police nab 2, seize firearms; claim LT Marg robbery solved

The Oshiwara police apprehended two men carrying revolvers during a nakabandi on Tuesday. Investigations later revealed that they were members of a gang that robbed a commercial establishment in south Mumbai a month ago.

According to police,the arrested accused identified as Adarsh Malik (22) and Abbas Ratlamwala (26) were travelling in an autorickshaw on Link Road in Andheri (West),when the officers intercepted them.

The two were stopped on suspicion and were frisked,following which officers found two revolvers with them.

Police began questioning the duo,and when they could not give a proper explanation,they were detained and taken to the Oshiwara police station.

Dilip Rupwate,senior inspector,Oshiwara police station,said on interrogation,the two had confessed that they were involved in a robbery in LT Marg area a month ago. Both accused are residents of Mira Road,the police said.

In the last week of April,four armed robbers had entered Rameshkumar Kantilal and Company Angadia in Popatwadi area of Bhuleshwar at 3 pm.

While they were escaping,a workers of the firm raised an alarm. A crowd had gathered outside and they managed to get hold of one Mohammed Kazi Ali.

Ali had Rs 3 lakh in cash and a country-made revolver with him. Two employees of a neighbouring shop were injured during the scuffle when the accused allegedly hit them with the gun. The L T Marg police had then registered a case against Ali and his absconding associates.

Oshiwara police have handed over the two accused arrested to L T Marg police for further investigation.

