Police move to bring back personnel on vague deputations

The Mumbai Police have discovered that it has not been able to utilise the services of 737 men from its Local Arms (LA) department as they have been sent on vague deputations outside the LA units for an extended period. Following a report submitted by the LA on Monday,the police top brass has initiated the process of tracking down these men for a return to their original postings.

The Mumbai Police now intends to get at least 500 of these men posted back to the LA department so that they can be employed in regular law and order related duties.

A report received from the LA department on Monday shows that as many as 737 men have been sent on vague deputations outside it for a substantial period. In all likelihood,they are being used as police escorts,orderlies etc. Since it was essential to account for these men,we are now analysing where exactly these 737 men are posted at present, said a top Mumbai Police officer,who did not wish to be named.

The Mumbai Police was missing out on the services of these men in regular duties and it has been decided that at least 500 of them should be posted back for duty at their respective LA units, said the officer.

Besides the latest findings on the staff deployment of the LA department,sources revealed that the Mumbai Police had also initiated an internal audit on its Class IV staff. It was found that the services of 194 such employees,who are on the payrolls of the police,were unaccounted for.

A check revealed that completely archaic and obsolete posts from a bygone era still exist officially in police records. It was found that 194 Class IV police staff were shown to be holding such posts. Monthly salaries were being disbursed for these posts,but no such work actually existed. For instance,there were posts for bello boys,who are supposed to shod the hooves of horses. The men who were supposed to occupy these posts were tracked down and posted elsewhere, said the officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App