Police: Man who killed family, died by suicide in July was burdened by sister’s wedding expenses

MORE THAN two months after a family of four was found dead at their house in Shivaji Nagar, the local police station registered an FIR on Sunday against 34-year-old Shakeel Khan for killing his wife and children by giving them poison before committing suicide.

The police further revealed that so far during their probe it has come to light that he felt humiliated that he could not bear the expenses of his sister’s wedding as he was under debt following which he decided to end his life. The police said that an abated summary — filed in case where the accused is dead — will be filed in the case.

Senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station Arjun Rajane said they registered the FIR on Sunday following medical reports. “While the incident took place on July 29, we were awaiting medical reports. We also wanted to record further statements of family members which got completed this week. Following that as per procedure we registered a murder case against the husband as he murdered his wife and two children by giving them soft drink mixed with poison,” Rajane added.

Rajane added that so far they have found that Khan, who was an elder sibling, had volunteered to pay for his younger sister’s wedding that was to take place in UP in July. “However, since the past few months, he was in financial trouble and had also taken a loan of around Rs 1.5 lakh that he was finding difficult to pay. Hence, he was not able to foot his sister’s wedding expenses and he was feeling humiliated on account of that,” Rajane said. The officer added that he may have decided to commit suicide and since there would have been no one to take care of his family after him.

On July 29, four members of a family including a pregnant woman were found dead at their Shivaji Nagar house in Govandi on Friday morning. While Khan was found hanging, his wife Razia (28) and two children Sarfaraz (7) and Atisha (3) were lying on the floor. Khan had a grocery store located some distance from his Shivaji Nagar residence. On Friday morning around 10 am, it was Shakeel’s younger brother who sleeps in a general store run by the family, who found his brother’s body. He was waiting for his brother to turn up at work. However, when he did not come by the usual time, he went to the house and found his brother hanging. Later the neighbours broke open the door to find the four bodies.