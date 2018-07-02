Police look for ‘tour guide’ after Italian woman alleges rape in taxi

The alleged incident took place on June 14 when the woman, who is employed with a private firm and stays in south Mumbai, decided to take a guided tour of the city starting from the Gateway of India. The alleged incident took place on June 14 when the woman, who is employed with a private firm and stays in south Mumbai, decided to take a guided tour of the city starting from the Gateway of India.

Police are looking for a man who claimed to be a tour guide and allegedly raped a 37-year-old Italian woman inside a moving taxi in Juhu last month.

The police said while boarding a tourist bus, along with other passengers, she was approached by a local who introduced himself as a tour guide. Later that day, after the tour concluded in Juhu near a Bollywood actor’s house, the man offered the woman a lift back to her home. He claimed that he stayed in the same area, the police said.

A senior police officer said the man booked a taxi online and on the way, he stopped to buy a few cans of beer. According to the woman’s complaint, the man then forced her to drink and “forced her to perform sexual acts on him”. “After reaching, he threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anyone about the incident,” said an officer at Juhu police station.

Immediately after, the woman left Mumbai. She traveled to Bengaluru and Delhi, where she approached the Italian Embassy for assistance. She was asked to register a police complaint. On Friday, the woman approached the local police. After a case of rape was registered against the man, the investigation was transferred to Juhu police station, within whose jurisdiction the offense is alleged to have taken place.

“We have formed two teams to track down the tour guide as soon as possible. We are also investigating why the driver of the taxi, inside which the offense took place, did not raise any alarm” said an officer.

