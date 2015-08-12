Police look for money in sea, find none

The Mumbai Police spent three hours on Tuesday evening staring at the sea at the Gateway of India after receiving reports that currency notes had been found in the water.

Ten policemen from Colaba police station were deployed at the stretch of the promenade between the Gateway and Radio Club and instructed to look for floating notes.

“I received an SMS at 4.30 pm that notes of Rs 1,000 had been found in the water near the Gateway and immediately rushed there,” said Vinay Gadgil, senior inspector, Colaba police station.

Gadgil, who had been patrolling Colaba at the time, stationed ten policemen on the promenade.

He too walked up and down the stretch looking for the money.

“We spent three hours looking for currency notes but did not find any,” he said, adding that the text message was a rumour.

“It is possible that some tourists spotted money in the water among the offerings that people make to the sea.”

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App