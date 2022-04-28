Police likely to give nod for MNS rally, says home minister Dilip Walse Patil

HOME MINISTER Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday indicated that the state police will give a go-ahead to the May 1 rally MNS chief Raj Thackeray is planning to hold in Aurangabad. He, however, warned that the government will take all possible steps to ensure that the atmosphere in the state is not vitiated and social harmony is maintained.

“The decision on giving permission to Raj Thackeray’s scheduled rally in Aurangabad on May 1 will be taken by the concerned police commissioner. As per my information, the commissioner will give permission,” Walse Patil said.

Raj Thackeray had announced that he would be holding a rally on May 1 in Aurangabad to protest against ‘azaan’ through loudspeakers at mosques. The MNS had sought removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

There were, however, doubts on whether the rally would be allowed as the Aurangabad Police has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district amid the raging loudspeaker controversy in the state. Restrictions will remain in force in the district till May 9.

“The MVA is not opposed to anyone taking out a public rally. But no one should try to spoil communal harmony in the state… As per law, all can go ahead with their scheduled programmes, but if there is an attempt to disrupt peace, it will not be tolerated,” Walse Patil said.