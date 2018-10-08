Police launch detailed inquiry into Tanushree Dutta’s complaint

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta

The Mumbai Police have launched a detailed inquiry into the complaint of alleged sexual harassment filed by Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta against actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang, producer Samee Siddiqui and workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). No FIR has been registered yet.

Dutta submitted a two-page written complaint at Oshiwara police station on Saturday night, accusing Patekar of inappropriate behaviour while shooting the film ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ at Filmistan Studios in Goregoan west in March 2008.

A senior police officer said that Dutta’s complaint will be looked into in detail before taking a call on registering an FIR. “We will probe the complaint, verify the sequence of events and record a statement of the complainant,” the officer added.

The investigating officer at Oshiwara police station will take a call about conducting the probe or transferring Dutta’s complaint to Goregaon police station, the officer added.

“The issue of jurisdiction will be decided once the preliminary inquiry is completed,” added the officer.

Denying the allegations, Patekar on Saturday told mediapersons that Dutta’s claims were a “lie”. “I said this 10 years ago. a lie is a lie,” Patekar said at the Jodhpur airport. He is expected to address a press conference in Andheri on Monday afternoon.

Dutta also claimed to have been attacked by MNS party workers who banged her car while exiting the studio. In 2008, an FIR was registered at Goregaon police station for the attack but no complaint was lodged against Patekar at that time.

