Police job aspirant dies during running test in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

By: PTI
1 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 10:46 AM IST
More than 600 candidates appeared for the running test, the official said.
A 24-year-old man aspiring for a police job died after collapsing during a recruitment drive organised by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, an official said.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning during a 1600 metres running event at the Police Parade Ground in the central Maharashtra city.

The deceased has been identified as Sangram Shinde, a resident of Palus in Sangli district, the police official said.

Shinde collapsed just before the finish line and was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.

Further probe was being conducted, the official said.

The recruitment drive to fill 93 posts of constables began on Friday. More than 600 candidates appeared for the running test, the official said.

