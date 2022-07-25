Police issue notices prohibiting unlawful gatherings to activists seeking permission to protest at Aarey

Notices have been issued to two activists in the past two days and the police have also barricaded the spot where the car shed is due to come up. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai police have started issuing notices prohibiting unlawful gathering to activists and NGOs approaching police stations to seek permission for protests at Aarey against the proposed carshed. Notices have been issued to two activists in the past two days and the police have also barricaded the spot where the car shed is due to come up. While the previous MVA government had moved the proposed car shed site to Kanjurmarg, the new government led by Eknath Shinde has asked the state administration to submit a proposal to move the proposed car shed location back to Aarey.