scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Police issue notices prohibiting unlawful gatherings to activists seeking permission to protest at Aarey

While the previous MVA government had moved the proposed car shed site to Kanjurmarg, the new government led by Eknath Shinde has asked the state administration to submit a proposal to move the proposed car shed location back to Aarey. ENS

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 25, 2022 9:46:22 am
Notices have been issued to two activists in the past two days and the police have also barricaded the spot where the car shed is due to come up. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai police have started issuing notices prohibiting unlawful gathering to activists and NGOs approaching police stations to seek permission for protests at Aarey against the proposed carshed. Notices have been issued to two activists in the past two days and the police have also barricaded the spot where the car shed is due to come up. While the previous MVA government had moved the proposed car shed site to Kanjurmarg, the new government led by Eknath Shinde has asked the state administration to submit a proposal to move the proposed car shed location back to Aarey.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Adhir for talks to break House gridlock, says Speaker must call meet

Adhir for talks to break House gridlock, says Speaker must call meet

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic
Opinion

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement