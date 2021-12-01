Meeting was improper, Mumbai Police commissioner to probe issue, says Patil

Reiterating that the state has started the administrative process for the suspension of IPS officer Param Bir Singh, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said that he has asked Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to inquire how Singh met dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze when he appeared before the Chandiwal Commission.

“Both are accused and one is in judicial custody. It was improper… They cannot meet without the court’s permission. I have directed the Mumbai Police commissioner to probe the issue and submit a report. After that, necessary action will be taken,” Walse-Patil said on Tuesday.

The government, in early November, had initiated the process for the suspension of former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and a deputy commissioner of police rank officer against whom FIRs were registered in connection with charges of extortion.

Sources said that three days ago, a report containing details of specific charges against each officer was sent from the DGP’s office to the home department, following which the process began. The file, however, is yet to be cleared by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is recuperating after a surgery.

Walse-Patil on Tuesday reiterated that the state was planning to suspend Singh. “We’re in the process of taking legal action against Param Bir Singh for his indiscipline and other irregularities. The process for his suspension is underway,” he said.

Taking exception to Singh using his official vehicle, Walse-Patil said that he had not officially rejoined and taken charge of his posting as Commandant-General, Maharashtra State Home Guards. “Singh has not taken charge of any post since his return. Ideally, he should not use an official vehicle as he is not in charge of any department,” he added.