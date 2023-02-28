Police inspector, wife duped of Rs 13.10 lakh over purchase of flat

Four persons have been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust after a 31-year-old woman, who is the wife of a police inspector working in Mumbai, was duped of Rs 13.10 lakh under the pretext of purchasing a flat.

The Vakola police have registered a case but they are yet to arrest anyone in the case.

According to police officials, the woman, her husband and their daughter live in Santacruz since June 2021. “Two persons, Naval Rathi and his wife Chayya, who were friends with our relatives would often visit their house,” said an officer. During their one such visit, the complainant expressed her desire to buy a flat in Mumbai following which Naval suggested he could help as he knew people in the construction business.

In November 2021, Naval and Chayya came to their house suggesting he could help them buy a flat in Goregaon, Kurar or Kandivali area. “When the complainant and her husband showed interest, the two accused claimed that the flat was available for Rs 45 lakh, but the builder is asking for 30 per cent of the payment immediately, which amounted to Rs 13 lakh,” said an officer.

The complainant arranged for the money within a couple of months, and gave Naval and his wife Rs 13 lakh. “One payment was made to Naval’s nephew named Shubham, who has been named as an accused in the FIR,” said an investigator.

To make the purchase order and complete formalities, Shabana Sheikh took a fee of Rs 10,000 to prepare all documents, making her the fourth person to be named in the FIR. “Once the formality were complete, the accused began ignoring them. When confronted, Naval offered to buy them a house at MHADA in Vikhroli, instead of the one he offered earlier in the western suburbs,” said an officer.

When the complainant, sensing something amiss, asked him to return their money, the accused said they had spent the money, but requested a few days time in helping her buy a house.

However, when months passed and the accused were not able to return the money or help them buy a house, the complainant approached Vakola police station on Saturday. Police registered a case against the four under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.