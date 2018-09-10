Police identify Gujarat men who posted child porn videos on WhatsApp

After a member of the group, named BB Bad Boys, approached the Thane Rural police last month, the police have gone after who they claim are the main culprits. (Reuters) After a member of the group, named BB Bad Boys, approached the Thane Rural police last month, the police have gone after who they claim are the main culprits. (Reuters)

The Bhayander police has identified and served notices to two men in Gujarat for allegedly posting explicit child pornography clips on a WhatsApp group several times since February this year.

“Two men were served notices under Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code and their mobile phones seized for examination. We found that these men were actively posting child pornography videos,” said Atul Kulkarni, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhayander division.

The men, who are aged 20 and 22 and work with software firms, have been asked to attend a court in Thane. Kulkarni said the police would take a call on whether or not to seek custody of the men after presenting evidence against them before the court.

Investigations so far have revealed that the group had 217 members based in India and the Middle East when it was created in January, the police said. Of these, 25 members regularly posted sexually explicit videos and commented on them. Of 20 clips the police are investigating, eight show Indian children in local settings, the rest appear to have been shot outside India, said investigators.

Cybercrime and cybersecurity expert Ritesh Bhatia had conducted a preliminary investigation and advised the complainant to approach the police.

Five men from Bhayander and one from Nashik have so far been arrested by the police. “We have identified the group’s admin in Tuticorin and asked the Tamil Nadu police to nab him. We are only looking to trace the main accused now, the admins and those posting videos. Members of the group who are based out of India have left it,” said Kulkarni.

