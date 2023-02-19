Police foil 26-year-old’s bid to end life

In a joint operation by different units of Mumbai Police Crime Branch, police on Friday succeeded to stop a 26-year-old man from ending his life.

Police said the man had posted a series of tweets, saying he wanted to end his life. Within hours, police traced him at Karjat railway station.

At 7.38 pm on Friday, the cyber unit came across 31 tweets posted by Akshay Patil. “I am committing suicide. Before that I want to donate my organs. I had decided as a child that I will donate my body before death. The reason for suicide is continuous failure in career,” one of the tweets read.

The information was passed to three other units of the crime branch. “We got his IP address, through which his phone number was found and he was located at early on Saturday,” an officer said. Police counselled him and handed him over to his parents.

Patil, who hails from Satara, came to Mumbai four years ago. “He tried his hand in business. He also tried investing in the stock market for which he had taken huge loans,” the officer said.

During Covid-19 pandemic, Patil took more loans. He was currently selling chikki on trains and did not have a place to stay.