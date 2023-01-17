Police files FIR in Ghatkopar building fire

The case was registered based on the report submitted by the Fire Department.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the managing committee members of the six-storeyed Vishwas building in Ghatkopar where a fire broke out on December 17 last year, leading to the death of three people. In addition to the committee members, the FIR also named the director of a coaching class located in the same building.

They are booked under Sections 304A (causing death by the negligent act) 336 (rash or negligent act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The case was registered based on the report submitted by the Fire Department.