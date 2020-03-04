Police file 1,500-page chargesheet against man for helping accused dispose mutilated body

In the chargesheet, police have attributed the motive for the murder to the alleged sustained sexual assault of the minor girl by the deceased. (Representational Image) In the chargesheet, police have attributed the motive for the murder to the alleged sustained sexual assault of the minor girl by the deceased. (Representational Image)

Mumbai Police Tuesday filed nearly 1,500-page chargesheet against 19-year-old Ali Miyan Chaus for allegedly helping two minors dispose of the body of a 59-year-old musician last year.

The girl, reportedly ‘adopted’ by the musician, and her boyfriend had allegedly murdered the man, chopped his body and disposed of the parts in separate bags. The first suitcase, with mutilated body parts, was found floating behind Mahim dargah on December 2 last year.

Subsequently, with the help of a tailor tag found attached on the collar of a shirt, the crime branch had managed to identify the deceased and apprehended the two minors for his murder on December 6 last year.

The chargesheet, police said, will be also be submitted Wednesday before the Juvenile Justice Board at Dongri observation home, where the two minor’s have been lodged.

In the chargesheet, police have attributed the motive for the murder to the alleged sustained sexual assault of the minor girl by the deceased.

It also states that the ‘adopted daughter’ believed she would inherit the musician’s property after his death.

Crime branch (unit V) Inspector Yogesh Chavan said, “The chargesheet that runs into nearly 1,500 pages, has been submitted before the magistrate court Tuesday against Chaus. A chargesheet against the two minors will be submitted before the JJ Board Wednesday.”

An officer said that the musician’s ‘adopted daughter had told them that he had been sexually exploiting her for more than a year. “Based on the girl’s statement, Vakola police had also registered a rape case against the deceased and her boyfriend for having sexual intercourse with a minor,” the officer said.

The girl had thought that since the musician had told everyone she was his ‘adopted daughter’, she would get ownership of his house at Vakola once he was dead, the officer added.

Police had earlier recovered photographs of the deceased’s body from the mobile phone of the victim, besides CCTV camera footage where the accused was purportedly seen disposing of the body.

Police will also rely on more than 130 witnesses and the statement of Chaus recorded before a magistrate.The three accused in the case have been charged for murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

