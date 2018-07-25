Police: Driver assaulted, his car stolen in Andheri

The duo went to Andheri police station and registered a case. The duo went to Andheri police station and registered a case.

A 46-year-old app-based cab driver was allegedly robbed of his car at Andheri. The police said the four accused who are on the run sprayed pepper into his eyes, following which the driver was kidnapped, assaulted and later thrown out of his car in Juhu.

According to the police, the incident took place in the wee hours last week, when the complainant Nitin Shikhare was looking for passengers.

The complainant’s uncle Sandeep Fanse said, “He (Shikare) doesn’t have a house. He works and sleeps in the car. His wife left him a couple of years ago and since then we have been taking care of his child. His house went under redevelopment from which he was handed some money and as he was unemployed and chose to buy a Maruti Ertiga car so that he could earn for himself.”

However, last week, Shikhare was around Telli Galli in Andheri looking for passengers. “Nitin was sitting in his car, when a group of four men approached him under the pretext of hiring the cab, following which one of the four suddenly sprayed pepper spray into his eyes,” said Fanse.

The group sat in the car and started assaulting the complainant, said police. Shikhare then went to the nearby D N Nagar police station. “The officers refused to register a case as they claimed that the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Andheri police station,” added Fanse.

The duo then went to Andheri police station and registered a case. A senior officer from Andheri police station confirmed the case.

